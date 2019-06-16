Henderson becomes most prolific Canadian winner on LPGA Tour

FILE PHOTO: May 30, 2019; Charleston, SC, USA; Brooke Henderson tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Country Club of Charleston. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ontario’s Brooke Henderson became the most prolific Canadian winner on the LPGA Tour when she pipped four players by one stroke at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday.

Henderson finished at 21-under-par 267 at Blythefield Country Club to secure her ninth career victory at the age of 21.

She was previously tied with Sandra Post for the most LPGA wins by a Canadian player.

Henderson carded 70 in the final round, while Americans Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, Australian Su Oh and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka tied for second.