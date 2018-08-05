Golf: England's Hall rallies to win Women's British Open

(Reuters) - England’s Georgia Hall produced a scintillating five-under-par 67 in the final round to clinch victory at the Ricoh Women’s British Open in Lancashire on Sunday.

Golf - Women's British Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham Saint Annes, Britain - August 5, 2018 England's Georgia Hall celebrates winning the Women's British Open with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

She birdied three of the final six holes to beat Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum by two strokes at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Cheered on by a large gallery, Hall finished at 17-under 271, becoming the second English player to win the championship after Karen Stupples in 2004.

Tied with Phatlum with three holes left, Hall birdied the par-four 16th to take sole possession of the lead, before going three shots ahead when Phatlum double-bogeyed the 17th after driving into a fairway bunker.

The large lead allowed 22-year-old Hall to enjoy the rousing reception she received on her victory march up to the final hole, where a three-putt bogey was academic.