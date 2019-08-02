Golf-Halfway leader Buhai three clear at Women's British Open

Golf - Women’s British Open - Woburn Golf Club, Milton Keynes, Britain - August 2, 2019 South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - South African Ashleigh Buhai extended her lead to three strokes after the second round at the Women’s British Open in Milton Keynes on Friday.

She compiled a bogey-free five-under-par 67 at Woburn to head a leader board that included players from seven countries in the top eight.

Buhai, without a top-25 finish in a major, posted a 12-under 132 halfway total.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno shot 69 for second place on nine-under, with American Lizette Salas (67) another shot back in third place.

Local favorite Charley Hull was tied for fourth on her home course, five shots behind.

Compatriot and defending champion Georgia Hall and last week’s Evian Championship major winner Ko Jin-young of South Korea were six back.