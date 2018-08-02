FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 2, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Golf: Wie pulls out of Women's British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - American Michelle Wie was forced to pull out of the Women’s British Open during her first round at Royal Lytham on Thursday because of a hand injury.

Golf - Women's British Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham Saint Annes, Britain - August 2, 2018 Michelle Wie of the U.S. putts during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The 28-year-old managed only 12 holes and was seven over par when she decided she could not go on.

Golf - Women's British Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham Saint Annes, Britain - August 2, 2018 Michelle Wie of the U.S. lines up a putt during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

She has been suffering with a right hand injury all year.

“I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer,” she said on her Instagram account.

“I have been doing everything humanly possible (besides giving it proper rest) this past couple of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. I gave it my all today.”

Wie, who turned professional before her 16th birthday and is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour, won the Women’s U.S. Open in 2014 and was tied for third at the British Open last year.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.