Japan's Shibuno storms into two-shot lead at Women's British Open

Golf - Women’s British Open - Woburn Golf Club, Milton Keynes, Britain - August 3, 2019 Japan's Hinako Shibuno in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Japan’s Hinako Shibuno will take a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Women’s British Open in Milton Keynes after carding a five-under 67 to move to 14 under on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, competing in her first-ever LPGA major, birdied seven holes to leapfrog overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai, who bogeyed three of the back-nine holes to finish the third round with a par score and drop to second place.

South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun is in third place, three strokes behind Shibuno, with compatriot and last week’s Evian Championship major winner Ko Jin-young in a three-way tie for fourth with Americans Morgan Pressel and Lizette Salas.

Local favorite Charley Hull, playing on her home course, and Bronte Law are tied for seventh with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, five shots behind.

Shibuno, nicknamed ‘Smiling Cinderella’, is looking to become only the second Japanese golfer to win a women’s major after Chako Higuchi won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 1977.