'Smiling Cinderella' Shibuno wins Women's British Open

Golf - Women’s British Open - Woburn Golf Club, Milton Keynes, Britain - August 4, 2019 Japan's Hinako Shibuno celebrates with trophy after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Women’s British Open Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - ‘Smiling Cinderella’ Hinako Shibuno completed a fairytale week by winning the Women’s British Open in her first LPGA event at Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Japanese player, who earned her nickname because of her radiant smile, rammed home a lengthy birdie putt at the final hole to edge out American Lizette Salas by one stroke.

Shibuno, a rank outsider at the start of the event, reacted with glee after her winning putt rattled in at Woburn for a closing four-under-par 68.

She finished on 18-under 270 to become the second Japanese woman to win a major, after Hisako “Chako” Higuchi in 1977.

