FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 3, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Phatlum halfway lead at Women's British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pornanong Phatlum demonstrated the growing depth of Thai golf talent when she vaulted to the halfway lead at the Women’s British Open in Lancashire on Friday.

Golf - Women's British Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham Saint Annes, Britain - August 3, 2018 Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Phatlum carded a five-under-par 67 in the second round for a one-stroke advantage at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

She posted a 10-under 134 total, while Australian first round leader Minjee Lee (70), Japan’s Mamiko Higa (69) and England’s Georgia Hall (68) were nipping at her heels on nine-under.

Phatlum, ranked 97th in the world, has no great recent form to speak of, and has never won an LPGA event, but the 28-year-old has been a solid performer in nearly a decade on the tour.

Her position atop the leaderboard offered a reminder that there is more to Thai golf than the Jutanugarn sisters — world number one Ariya and number 11 Moriya.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.