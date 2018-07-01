Park Sung-hyun wins Women's PGA Championship in playoff

(Reuters) - South Korean Park Sung-hyun won her second major title when she beat compatriot Ryu So-yeon and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka in a playoff at the Women’s PGA Championship outside Chicago on Sunday.

July 1, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Sung Hyun Park hits her tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

After Park and Ryu birdied the first extra hole to eliminate Hataoka, Park clinched victory at the next with another birdie at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer, Illinois.

Park carded a closing three-under-par 69, while overnight leader Ryu battled to a 73 in strong winds.

Hataoka had threatened to steal a stunning victory with a 64, sitting in the clubhouse for a couple of hours to see whether her 10-under 278 total would be enough.

Park clinched her first major title less than a year ago at the U.S. Women’s Open.