Ryu has three-shot lead over Henderson at Women's PGA

(Reuters) - South Korean Ryu So-yeon had a little piece of good fortune but also made her own luck as she surged to a three-stroke lead in the third round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outside Chicago on Saturday.

Jun 30, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; So Yeon Ryu lines up a shot on the 11th fairway during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Former world number one Ryu took a big step towards a third major title with a five-under-par 67 in scorching conditions at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer, Illinois.

She posted an 11-under 205 total while Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 70 to be alone in second place on eight-under.

South Korean Park Sung-hyun, who shared the halfway lead with Ryu and Henderson, carded 71 to slip four strokes behind.

“After the front nine I couldn’t actually expect to be leading after the round,” Ryu said after making four back-nine birdies to surge pass a spluttering Henderson.

Ryu gave herself a top grade.

“I think for long game, I can give myself an A, and then about the putting, also I can give myself an A.

“Everything combined really well, so hopefully tomorrow is going to be even A+.”

As well as she played, Ryu also got an assist at the par-five seventh, where her second shot landed in a woman’s food container, probably preventing the ball from going into a water hazard.

“For sure that one of my luckiest moments out there,” she said. “I could have made double-bogey instead of (par), but the little bag was there, so it saved me.”

Second-placed Henderson, winner of the event two years ago before finishing runner-up last year, rued slipping from two shots in front at the turn to three behind at day’s end.

“I struggled a little bit with my putter, which is disappointing,” she said.

“(I will try to) get better in my head and just go out tomorrow and made a lot of good shots and see if I can make some birdies, and hopefully they roll in.”

A victory by Ryu would give her three legs of the grand slam, after the 2011 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2017 ANA Inspiration.

“After I won the ANA Inspiration, I started to dream about becoming a grand slammer,” said Ryu, who turned 28 on Friday.

“If I win tomorrow, it’s going to be even better week. You know, it’s going to be my best birthday week ever.”