November 24, 2019 / 11:44 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Factbox: LPGA winners by nation in 2019

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Winners by nation on the LPGA Tour following victory by South Korean Kim Sei-young at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday:

15 - South Korea (Ko Jin-young 4, Kim Sei-young 3, Hur Mi-jung 2, Park Sung-hyun 2, Lee Jeong-eun 1, Ji Eun-hee 1, Jang Ha-na 1, Amy Yang 1

6 – United States (Nelly Korda 2, Lexi Thompson 1, Danielle Kang 1, Cheyenne Knight 1, Cydney Clanton 1)

3 – Australia (Hannah Green 2, Minjee Lee 1); Japan (Nasa Hataoka 1, Ai Suzuki 1, Hinako Shibuno 1)

2 – Canada (Brooke Henderson 2)

1 – China (Shanshan Feng); England (Bronte Law); France (Celine Boutier); Thailand (Jasmine Suwannapura)

Compiled by Andrew Both

