Golf: Ariya powers to four-shot lead at U.S. Women's Open

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. (Reuters) - Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn carded a five-under-par 67 to seize a four-stroke lead at the U.S. Women’s Open on Saturday as second-round leader Sarah Jane Smith faltered at Shoal Creek.

Jun 1, 2018; Shoal Creek, AL, USA; Sarah Jane Smith looks over a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Shoal Creek. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ariya turned a three-shot deficit into a big advantage in her quest for a second major title as she looks to break the recent dominance at the championship by South Korean and American players, who have claimed the past 11 titles.

She posted a 12-under 204 total, while Smith (74) was alone in second on eight-under and South Korean Kim Hyo-joo (68) another two shots back in third place.

Ariya used her prodigious power to muscle her favorite three-wood tee shots past Smith’s drives with regularity, and displayed a deft short game in a round that included only one bogey.

World number 97 Smith, winless in 222 starts on the LPGA Tour, failed to notch a single birdie. She missed several good chances to pick up shots, which appeared to take the wind from her sails, before surrendering the lead with consecutive bogeys at the eighth and ninth holes.

Jun 1, 2018; Shoal Creek, AL, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Shoal Creek. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ariya, who has won eight LPGA events in the past two years, was far from perfect early on but kept her card clean with a six-foot par-saving putt at the par-three fifth, where barely 100 spectators had made the long trek out to the furthest point from the clubhouse on a hot and steamy day.

At the par-five 11th, Ariya took dead aim at the hole from 200 yards with her second shot and crushed a four-iron that nestled up to within 12 feet of the hole, and while she missed the eagle putt the birdie built further momentum.

The second round, which was interrupted by a long lightning delay, was completed earlier on Saturday.

Smith, who was among the lucky half of the field to finish on Friday, enjoyed a sleep-in while many of her rivals woke before dawn, including Ariya, who got up at 4 a.m. local time.

Ariya, who had 10 holes to complete, trimmed the margin from four shots to three before grabbing a quick lunch and getting back to work.