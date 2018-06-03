FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Golf: Ariya wins U.S. Women's Open in playoff

Andrew Both

2 Min Read

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. (Reuters) - Ariya Jutanugarn suffered a back nine collapse before beating South Korean Kim Hyo-joo in a playoff at the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday.

Jun 3, 2018; Shoal Creek, AL, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn holds the championship trophy after defeating Hyo-Joo Kim in a sudden death playoff in the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Shoal Creek. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ariya became the first player from Thailand to win the championship when she parred the fourth extra hole at Shoal Creek after earlier finishing regulation at 11-under-par 277.

The Thai had been leading by seven strokes with nine holes left but instead of marching to victory she stumbled into a tension-packed playoff.

Slideshow (4 Images)

After pushing her drive into a hazard at the par-four 10th on the way to a triple bogey, she dropped another shot at 12 and saw her advantage cut to two when Kim sank a 40-foot birdie.

Ariya later bogeyed the final two holes to card a 73, setting up cumulative-score two-hole playoff with Kim (67).

They were locked together after the two extra holes, at which point it went to sudden-death. Ariya then made two superb up-and-down pars from bunkers, firstly to halve the third extra hole before winning at the next.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
