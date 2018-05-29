FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Golf: U.S. Women's Open preparations in disarray as course closed due to rain

Andrew Both

1 Min Read

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. (Reuters) - Player preparations for the U.S. Women’s Open were thrown into disarray when the course was closed on Tuesday amid torrential downpours.

Heavy rain associated with subtropical storm Alberta started overnight and continued into the morning, further saturating the Shoal Creek course that was already damp in places.

With rain forecast for much of the day, the U.S. Golf Association decided to close the course.

It is possible it will remain closed on Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are normally when most players have practice rounds, though some were on site on Monday.

Therefore, many of the 156 players could start the biggest tournament in women’s golf without the benefit of even one practice round, leaving their knowledge of the course severely limited.

Park Sung-hyun is the defending champion at Shoal Creek, which last hosted a men’s major in 1990, when Australian Wayne Grady won the PGA Championship.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Christian Radnedge

