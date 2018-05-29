Golf: U.S. Women's Open preparations hampered by torrential rain

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. (Reuters) - Officials will have little choice but to allow players to use preferred lies at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, Lexi Thompson said on Tuesday as rain kept the Shoal Creek course closed.

It was already damp in places before being hit by subtropical storm Alberto which dumped torrential rain on the course overnight and into Tuesday morning, turning parts of it into a sloppy bog.

Many of the top players managed a full practice round on Monday, but late arrivals among the 156-woman field who did not get that opportunity will go into Thursday’s first round lacking familiarity with the par-72 layout.

The U.S. Golf Association (USGA) is famously reluctant to allow preferred lies, a rule under which players can lift, clean and place their balls except when in the rough.

The rule is often used in wet conditions at regular tournaments in the interests of fairness, so that players can wipe mud from their balls. It also often allows for a speedy resumption after a rain delay.

“I would think that they would have to play the ball up,” American world number three Thompson said on Tuesday, meaning preferred lies.

“I played it yesterday and it was pretty wet in some spots and some of the fairways are a little bare in some spots.

“The rain has not helped that situation... so I think it will be a little unfair if they don’t.”

But world number one Park In-bee sounded ready to play the ball as it lies.

“I’ll be surprised if they play lift, clean and place,” said the 2008 and 2013 winner.

“Coming into the U.S. Women’s Open, I always try to play the ball with mud or try to play with wet ground conditions because we’ve never played lift, clean and place,” said the South Korean.

“We just play from wherever it is and however the condition is. These are probably the wettest conditions I have ever seen in the U.S. Women’s Open. We don’t know how bad it’s going to be.”

USGA officials were scheduled to issue an update on the course condition later on Tuesday.

South Korean Park Sung-hyun is the defending champion at Shoal Creek, which last hosted a men’s major in 1990, when Australian Wayne Grady won the PGA Championship.