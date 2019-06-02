South Korean Lee6 wins U.S. Women's Open

(Reuters) - South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun won the U.S. Women’s Open by two strokes after a closing one-under-par 70 in South Carolina on Sunday.
Lee finished on six-under 278 at Country Club of Charleston, collecting $1 million, the first seven-figure prize in women’s golf.
The 23-year-old, who started the day two strokes off the lead, is the ninth woman from South Korea to win the championship. The first, Pak Se-ri, won in 1998 and inspired a whole generation to follow in her footsteps.
(The story corrects winner to ninth South Korean to win event in third para.)
Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond