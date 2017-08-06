South Korean Kim wins women's British Open

(Reuters) - South Korea's Kim In-kyung held off the challenge of England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff to claim the women's British Open at Kingsbarns, Scotland for her first major title on Sunday.

Kim went into the final day with a six-shot lead and hit her first tee shot to within inches of the hole for a birdie.

But the 29-year-old only just clung on to win by two shots on 18 under par after Shadoff hit a 64, including five successive birdies, to finish on 16 under.

Kim, who also birdied the eighth but had a bogey on the ninth, parred the last nine holes for a final-round 71.

Golf - Women’s British Open - St Andrews, Britain - August 6, 2017 South Korea's In-Kyung Kim talks with her caddie during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

"I feel quite uplifted, I have to say because I really didn't expect to win this week," said Kim.

"Having the lead and then going into the last round was a great task. I think I managed it quite well.

"I just got really inspired to play in Scotland. I tried to have some fun on the last nine," added Kim, who has finally moved on from the notoriety of missing a one-foot putt which would have won her the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2012.

Shadoff's 64 on Sunday equalled the course record set on day one by American Michelle Wie and matched by Korean Inbee Park in the third round.

Shadoff finished three shots clear of Wie, whose final-round 66 left her joint third with Germany's Caroline Masson and England's Georgia Hall on 13 under par.