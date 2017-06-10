FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Woods told arresting officer he had taken Xanax: report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 10, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 2 months ago

Woods told arresting officer he had taken Xanax: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tiger Woods is seen handcuffed and searched by police officers in this still image from police dashcam video in Jupiter, Florida. Courtesy Jupiter Police Department/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods told police he had taken the anti-anxiety drug Xanax when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in Florida last month, golf.channel.com reported on its website on Friday.

The website posted the unredacted Jupiter Police Department report from the incident on May 29, when Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes by the side of a road in the early hours of the morning.

"I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax’," police officer Christopher Fandry wrote in the report.

Xanax, the generic version of which is called alprazolam, is often prescribed to treat anxiety and depression and is also commonly used as sleep medication because of its sedatory effect.

The 41-year-old tested negative for alcohol after his arrest and later released a statement saying he had experienced an unexpected reaction to prescription medicines.

Woods is the winner of 14 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus, but has hardly played in the last 22 months, during which time he has had multiple back surgeries.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.