Woods-Mickelson pay-per-view match to charge 'suggested' $19.99

(Reuters) - Golf fans in the United States will be charged a “suggested” price of $19.99 to watch the pay-per-view exhibition between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in November, Turner Sports announced on Thursday.

Billed as The Match: Tiger v Phil, the 18-hole, $9 million “winner-take-all” showdown will be played at exclusive Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving.

The course will be closed to the general public for the made-for-TV event, which will feature side bets on top of the purse.

“For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winning golfer’s charity of choice,” Turner Sports said in a press release.

The pay-per-view price for viewers outside the U.S. has not been announced.

Woods has won 14 major championships, trailing only Jack Nicklaus on the all-time list, while Mickelson has collected five majors.

Woods last month ended a five-year victory drought by winning the season-ending Tour Championship on the PGA Tour.

