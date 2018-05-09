FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Woods to play in British Open at Carnoustie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world number one Tiger Woods has confirmed his entry for the 147th British Open at Carnoustie, the tournament organizers announced on Wednesday.

May 6, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tiger Woods watches his shot plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 42-year-old has lifted the Claret Jug three times in his career but has not contested the sport’s oldest major championship since 2015 due to injury.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, has played seven times this year on his comeback after a successful spinal fusion operation last April, with a tie for second at the Valspar Championship his best result.

The Open returns to Carnoustie for the first time since 2007 when Woods finished joint 12th when he was seeking a third successive victory.

Woods finished tied for 32nd at the U.S. Masters in April, his first appearance at a major championship since 2015.

The British Open will be played from July 19-22.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
