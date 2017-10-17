FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2017 / 12:03 AM / in 5 days

Tiger cleared by doctors to return to golf: ESPN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods has been cleared to resume full golf activity with no restrictions by the doctor that performed back surgery on the 14-time major champion in April, ESPN reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods watching Rafael Nadal of Spain (not pictured) play Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina (not pictured) in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY, USA, September 8, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 41-year-old American has only played six competitive rounds in the past two years while trying to recover from multiple back surgeries.

“He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said in the report.

“He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way.”

Steinberg did not immediately return a request for comment.

The American former world number one won the last of his 14 major titles in 2008 and late last month suggested he may never return to competitive golf but also said he was “optimistic” he could.

Woods has posted a series of videos on Twitter recently while hitting a variety of shots, including one on Sunday showing him hitting a driver under the caption “Making Progress.”

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

