Woods to return to golf next month in Bahamas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he will make his return at the Nov. 30–Dec. 3 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas after nine months away from competitive golf.

FILE PHOTO: Golfer Tiger Woods walks into the North County Courthouse in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S., October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” tournament host and 14-time major champion Woods said in a statement.

”Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field...”

The 41-year-old American has only played six competitive rounds in the past two years while trying to recover from multiple back surgeries.