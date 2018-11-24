Sports News
Belgium take command at World Cup of Golf

Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry stormed clear of the chasing pack and soared to a five-stroke lead after the third round of the World Cup of Golf on Saturday, putting Belgium on track for a maiden title in the $7 million team event.

Having put on a wet weather clinic during the foursomes on Friday, the tall Belgian duo thrived in dry conditions to shoot nine-under 63 in the four-ball round at Metropolitan Golf Club.

Belgium, overnight co-leaders with South Korea, moved to a 19-under total of 197, five ahead of Mexico (65), Italy (66) and the Koreans (68) at the 28-nation event.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter (67) were a stroke further back on 13-under with Australia (65).

Sunday’s final round reverts back to the foursomes format.

