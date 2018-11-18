Rose projected to regain top spot from Koepka

Golf - European Tour - British Masters - Walton Heath Golf Club, Walton-on-the-Hill, Britain - October 12, 2018 England's Justin Rose reacts during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

(Reuters) - Englishman Justin Rose is projected to regain the world number one ranking by the narrowest of margins from Brooks Koepka as the pair continue to trade the top spot in golf.

The world ranking number-crunchers suggested on Saturday that Koepka needed to finish no worse than a two-way tie for 11th at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament in Japan to remain on top.

The American, however, finished 12th. One lousy shot better and he would have tied for 10th and remained number one.

The updated rankings are projected to have Rose on 10.0344 points, and Koepka on 10.0332 points.

Rose took the week off, while Koepka was defending his title in Miyazaki.

Koepka and Rose have swapped world number one with monotonous regularity over the past month.

Koepka gained the top spot four weeks ago, and held it for a fortnight before handing it off to Rose.

Rose stayed number one for only one week, before handing it back to Koepka, who after one week has given it straight back to Rose.