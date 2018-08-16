Snedeker becomes 10th player to break 60 on PGA Tour

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - American Brandt Snedeker shot the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history when he carded 11-under-par 59 in the opening round at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 29, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; PGA golfer Brandt Snedeker tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY/File Photo

After missing a short birdie at his penultimate hole, the par-four eighth, Snedeker rolled in a 20-foot birdie at the ninth at Sedgefield Country Club for the first 59 on tour this year.

He became the ninth player ever to record 59 on the PGA tour, while Jim Furyk holds the tour record with a 58. Furyk also has a 59, the only player with two sub-60s.

Snedeker, 37, is an eight-times PGA Tour winner, and a two-times American Ryder Cup member. He bettered his previous best score on tour by two strokes.

There was little hint early in Snedeker’s round that something special was in the offing, after he bogeyed his first hole in perfect morning conditions, with little wind and soft greens offering a low score to anyone on their game.

Snedeker clawed back to three under par at the turn, and then roared home in 27 strokes on his inward half, reeling off six birdies and an eagle.

He destroyed the hole, literally, with his eagle at the par-four sixth, where he slam dunked his ball into the cup from 176 yards.

Unable to see the hole at the elevated green, he did not realize he had holed the shot until he arrived at the green.

With one side of the hole badly damaged, officials took the unusual step of cutting a new one a couple of feet away.