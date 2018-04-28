Spieth blames 'couple of really bad swings' for New Orleans demise

(Reuters) - Jordan Spieth took the blame for a late meltdown on Friday that cost him and partner Ryan Palmer a chance to play the final two rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Spieth hit two shots that ended in water hazards and led to double-bogeys at the final two holes during the exacting alternate shot format at TPC Louisiana.

The three-times major winner said they were mistakes that had been waiting to happen as he battled his swing for the entire round in the PGA Tour’s only official team event.

“I had a couple of really bad swings,” Spieth told reporters.

“I struggled with my swing really both days. Just didn’t hit the ball well at all.

“We held it together for a while and then it finally just came out. Unfortunately all we needed was two more swings.”

He pulled his tee shot into the drink at the par-three 17th, before pushing his second shot, an iron from the fairway, into a similarly watery grave at the par-five 18th.

In barely half an hour the Texas duo went from striking distance of the lead to missing the cut.

Spieth’s shot on the 18th landed in front of a bunker and took a big sideways bounce into the water, a mental error, he said, from indecision.

“I was deciding whether to go over (the bunker) or short of it and instead I took the club that was right in-between and tried to throw it up in the air to get it close to the bunker,” Spieth said.

“It was just trying to make up for the hole before.”

Partner Palmer then compounded the misery with a wedge shot that came up short and plugged in a bunker, leaving Spieth unable to hit out of the sand.

The pair shot 74 for a four-under total of 140, missing the cut by one stroke.

“I cost our team an opportunity, which really sucks given how hard we fought today,” Spieth said.

“It’s not a good feeling. It’s much worse than if it’s just you.”

Friday’s disappointment came three weeks after the 24-year-old threatened to win the U.S. Masters with a brilliant final round charge at Augusta National.

He will skip next week’s Wells Fargo Championship before heading to the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.