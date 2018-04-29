Horschel and Piercy claim New Orleans title

(Reuters) - Billy Horschel won his second Zurich Classic of New Orleans title, this time with partner Scott Piercy as the Americans claimed a one-stroke over compatriots Jason Dufner and Pat Perez on Sunday.

Apr 29, 2018; Avondale, LA, USA; Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio (middle) awards the championship trophy to Billy Horschel (left) and Scott Piercy (right) after the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Solid putting by Horschel, the 2013 champion when the tournament was based on individual play, helped bring home the latest crown as he and Piercy enjoyed a bogey-free final round of five-under-par 65 in the alternate shot format to finish at 22-under 266 at TPC Louisiana.

The pair seized the lead with back-to-back birdies to start the back nine and finished with seven consecutive pars.

Apr 29, 2018; Avondale, LA, USA; Zurich North America CMO Randall Clouser (middle) awards the championship checks to Billy Horschel (left) and Scott Piercy (right) trophy presentation after the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dufner and Perez made it tight with a closing 68 but Dufner’s putt at the last to tie fell short.

South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen took third at 20-under 268 after a 62 but overnight leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown soared to a 77 to tie for 15th.