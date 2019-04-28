Rahm and Palmer team up to win Zurich Classic by three shots

Apr 28, 2019; Avondale, LA, USA; Jon Rahm (left) and Ryan Palmer (right) walk the 9th hole fairway during the final round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The duo of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer proved too steady in the final round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday, pulling away for a three-stroke victory.

Spaniard Rahm and American Palmer carded an assured three-under-par 69 in the unforgiving alternate shot foursomes format in demanding conditions on the bone-dry TPC Louisiana layout.

They finished at 26-under 262, while the team of Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood jumped into second place with an excellent 68.

It is the third PGA Tour victory for 24-year-old Rahm, and the fourth for 42-year-old Palmer, who ended a nine-year drought.

Rahm and Palmer are both credited with an official victory but they will not receive any world ranking points due to the team format.

Rahm has also won three times on the European Tour.