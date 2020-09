NEW YORK (Reuters) - GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX.O on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $33 per share, above its target range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. online prescription drug platform had planned to sell 34.6 million shares in its IPO at a target range of $24 and $28 per share.

GoodRx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.