FILE PHOTO: The Goodyear logo is seen at a tire workshop in Caracas, Venezuela December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

(Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said on Friday it would supply tires for Airbus SE’s newly launched A321XLR aircraft.

The tire maker will provide flight radial tires as main and nose landing gear for the longer-range, single-aisle jetliners, the company said.