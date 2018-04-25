Goodyear profit drops on weak demand, higher raw material costs

(Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s (GT.O) quarterly profit more than halved on Wednesday as demand for its tires were weaker than expected and higher costs of raw materials weighed on its business.

FILE PHOTO: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. company logo is seen in Westminster, Colorado August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Goodyear, which counts Japan’s Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) and France’s Michelin (MICP.PA) as its rivals, hiked its tire prices last year to counter rising raw material costs that have pressured tiremakers.

Michelin, which has also increased prices earlier in response to these costs, said in February it would raise prices further.

Oil prices have risen nearly 43 percent in the past year and about two-thirds of Goodyear’s raw materials are oil-based derivatives.

Steel prices, which have been further lifted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to set tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, could also potentially translate to higher costs for Goodyear as it uses steel cord as a key raw material, among others.

However, the Akron, Ohio-based company reiterated full-year forecast for segment operating income - combined earnings of its three units - of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion, excluding impacts from its recently announced joint venture. It also reaffirmed 2020 forecast of $2 billion to $2.4 billion for the metric.

Goodyear’s tire unit volume fell 2.5 percent in the quarter. Sales in the Americas, Goodyear’s biggest market, dipped 1.5 percent to $1.93 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, as it shipped fewer tires.

Sales rose 7.3 percent to $1.33 billion in Europe, Middle East and Africa, partly boosted by a strong euro and in Asia Pacific, they jumped 13.7 percent to $571 million as it sold more tires.

The company’s net income fell to $75 million, or 31 cents per share, from $166 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 50 cents a share, beating estimate of 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $3.83 billion, edging past estimate of $3.81 billion.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the company’s shares had fallen 16.8 percent this year.