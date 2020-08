FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during a "small business relief update" video conference call event with banking executives to discuss the U.S. government's rescue program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday defended President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O), saying the private company should change its workplace policy to allow political speech.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Trump and his administration backed “freedom of speech.”