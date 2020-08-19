Trump says 'not happy' with Goodyear; would swap tires on presidential limo

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O) of “playing politics” by forbidding workers from wearing hats supporting him, and said he would swap out the Goodyear tires on his limousine if there were an alternative.

Trump told reporters he thought it was “disgraceful” that the company would prevent employees from wearing attire supporting the “Blue Lives Matter” movement that supports law enforcement, while allowing support for other organizations.