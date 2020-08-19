White house says Goodyear needs to clarify its policy on political speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday called for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O) to clarify a company policy that has deemed political attire, including that of the Trump campaign, unacceptable for the workplace.

“Goodyear needs to come out to clarify their policy,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a press conference on Wednesday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump called for a boycott of the U.S. company because of the policy.