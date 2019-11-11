Google launches smart device in Brazil in new challenge to Amazon

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outs a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dave Paresh

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing to Brazil the latest version of its own smart device Google Nest, with plans to start selling it in major online and brick-and-mortar retailers in the country as of Tuesday.

The move comes just weeks after U.S. e-commerce giant ‪Amazon.com introduced its Alexa virtual assistant to Brazilian customers, with three different devices available.

The launch of Google Nest Mini is likely to intensify competition between the two companies, which have also been going head to head in cloud computing services.

Google started its own cloud operation in Brazil in 2017, challenging Amazon Web Services.