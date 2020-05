U.S. state of Arizona files consumer fraud lawsuit against Google

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Arizona on Wednesday filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google alleging that the company used “deceptive” and “unfair” practices to obtain the location data of users.

"Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising. Often, this is done without the users' consent or knowledge", Attorney General Mark Brnovich said here in a tweet on Wednesday.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.