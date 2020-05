FILE PHOTO: A man enters the Lloyd's of London building in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurer Brit and Google Cloud are launching the first digital Lloyd’s of London syndicate, accessible from anywhere and at any time, Brit said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lloyd’s is pushing its members towards more digital trading, a move that has been accelerated by restrictions on traditional face-to-face trading due to the coronavirus pandemic.