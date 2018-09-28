FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Google CEO will testify before U.S. House panel in November

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has agreed to testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee in November, a senior Republican said Friday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy disclosed that Pichai had agreed to testify and met with Pichai along with other senior Republicans to discuss concerns that the search engine giant is biased against conservatives, which Alphabet Inc’s Google unit has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Google came under fire earlier this month for refusing to send a top executive to a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that included Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc executives.

Reporting by David Shepardson

