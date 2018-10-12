FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 7:22 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Google tells U.S. lawmakers it is mulling options on China services

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google unit has told U.S. lawmakers it is considering “a variety of options” for offering additional services in China.

FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet-based company's offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The company has come under criticism after reports it is considering re-entering the Chinese search engine market and would agree to comply with China’s internet censorship and surveillance policies.

In an Aug. 31 letter to senators made public on Friday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is “thoughtfully considering a variety of options for how to offer services in China in a way that is consistent with our mission.” Google declined to comment Friday on the letter.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham

