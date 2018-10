(Reuters) - Three influential Republican U.S. senators on Thursday asked Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google unit to explain why it chose to delay disclosing vulnerabilities with its Google+ social network.

The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China August 8, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Google said this week it would shut down the consumer version of Google+ and tighten its data-sharing policies after disclosing that private profile data of at least 500,000 users may have been exposed to hundreds of external developers.