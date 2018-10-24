Two Democrats say Google+ data exposure may violate FTC consent decree

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators said Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) disclosure that private profile data of at least 500,000 users of Google+ may have been exposed to hundreds of external developers raises “serious questions” about whether the company violated a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday asking why the company failed to disclose the issue for six months. They wrote that the incident raises “serious questions” about whether the company violated the agreement. The senators said Google has failed to “protect consumers’ data and kept consumers in the dark about serious security risks.” Google did not immediately comment.