U.S. Justice Department prepares anti-trust investigation of Google: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing an anti-trust investigation of Alphabet Inc’s Google, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

The probe is expected to examine Google practices linked to search and other businesses, according to the report, which also said the Federal Trade Commission had investigated Google many years ago but will defer to the DOJ this time.

Google and the Justice Department did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment on Friday.