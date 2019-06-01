U.S. Justice Department prepares antitrust investigation of Google - sources

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing an investigation of Alphabet Inc’s Google to determine whether the tech giant broke antitrust law in how it operates its sprawling online businesses, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Officials from the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission, both of which enforce antitrust law, met in recent weeks to give Justice jurisdiction over Google, the sources said.

One source said the probe focused on allegations that Google gave preference to its own businesses in searches.

The potential probe was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Google and the Justice Department did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment on Friday.