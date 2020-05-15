Justice Department, State AGs likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc’s Google and are well into planning for litigation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, the report said. (on.wsj.com/3bzX5XH)

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.