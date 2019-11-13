Google to offer checking accounts for consumers: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google will offer checking accounts to customers starting next year in a finance push, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The project, named Cache, will have accounts by Citigroup Inc (C.N) and a credit union at Stanford University, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2Qeppb5)

“Our approach is going to be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system,” Caesar Sengupta, general manager and vice-president of payments at Google, told the Journal in an interview.

“It may be the slightly longer path, but it’s more sustainable,” Sengupta was quoted as saying in the report.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.