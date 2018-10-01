FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Google to test game-streaming service with latest Assassin's Creed

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday it has partnered with Ubisoft to test its video game streaming service by offering the latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series.

FILE PHOTO: A Google logo in an office building in Zurich September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

A limited number of players will be able to stream the soon-to-be released Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, set in ancient Greece, to a Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop, according to a Google blog post.

The selected users can play the game starting Oct. 5 at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test.

The test if successful, would put Google at the forefront of a new part of the videogame business that lets people play games as they’re being streamed, rather than using downloads or disks.

Google was developing a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on its Chromecast or a Google-made console, the Information had reported in February.

The search engine giant also unveiled new tools for game developers in March, challenging technology rivals including Amazon’s Twitch for a bigger slice of the lucrative game streaming industry.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
