India rejects rollout of Google's Street View service

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday it rejected a proposal from Google to roll out its Street View service, which shows panoramic images of roads and other sites.

FILE PHOTO - A Google Street View car is seen in a street in Madrid, Spain, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Junior home minister Hansraj Ahir did not give a reason for the decision - though Indian media reported in October that the defense ministry had raised security concerns.

Google first asked the government if it could roll out the service in India through its Google Maps and Google Earth apps in 2015.