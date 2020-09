FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, United States, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc, Apple Inc and Dropbox Inc over cloud computing services.

“The proceedings relate to alleged improper commercial practices and the possible inclusion of unfair clauses in contract conditions,” the authority said in a statement.