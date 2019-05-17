Italy's antitrust opens abuse of dominant position probe into Google

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened an investigation into alleged abuse of a dominant market position by Google in the smart device sector.
In a statement the antitrust said Google had allegedly refused to integrate the app “Enel X Recharge”, developed by utility Enel, in its Android Auto app.
Through its Android operating system, Google has a dominant position in the smart device operating system market, the regulator said.
The probe will be wrapped up by May 30 next year.
Reporting by Stephen Jewkes