May 17, 2019 / 6:37 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Italy's antitrust opens abuse of dominant position probe into Google

Visitors pass by the logo of Google at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech, in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened an investigation into alleged abuse of a dominant market position by Google in the smart device sector.

In a statement the antitrust said Google had allegedly refused to integrate the app “Enel X Recharge”, developed by utility Enel, in its Android Auto app.

Through its Android operating system, Google has a dominant position in the smart device operating system market, the regulator said.

The probe will be wrapped up by May 30 next year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

