September 13, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

German supreme court refers landmark case on YouTube to EU court

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s highest court BGH said on Thursday it would postpone an eagerly awaited decision on whether Google’s YouTube is liable for violations of intellectual property rights on its video platform.

Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The law suit, which concerns illegally uploaded songs by Sarah Brightman, was brought by a music producer who has been quarrelling with YouTube since 2008, seeking compensation not only from the uploader but also from the platform itself.

